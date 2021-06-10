Iran / US talks to revive the 2015 nuclear accord will resume this weekend

Confirmation the talks would recommence came from US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Wednesday.

Sherman says the US administration is aiming to reach an agreement with Iran ahead of the June 18 Iranian presidential election, which could complicate the talks. Says:

I think there's been a lot of progress made

but out of my own experience until the last detail is nailed down, and I mean nailed down, we will not know if we have an agreement

For more background on the talks and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Al Jazeera have a goo d piece here.





Oil traders will be watching for signs that an agreement could increase oil supply from Iran in the coming months. This has been spoken about at great length in past weeks and months.