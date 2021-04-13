Iran will start 60% uranium enrichment from tomorrow - report

Iran's Press TV with the report





Abbas Araqchi, the Iranian deputy foreign minister, told Press TV that Iran will begin 60% uranium enrichment starting tomorrow.





Iran will be introducing 1000 more centrifuges at its main enrichment facility. The facility was hit by a sabotage last week.





Low-enriched uranium, which typically has a 3-5% concentration of U-235, can be used

to produce fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. Highly enriched uranium has a concentration of 20% or more and is used in research reactors. Weapons-grade uranium is 90% enriched or more.





Under the nuclear agreement, they can enrich to no more than 3.67% and negotiations are currently ongoing. Talks are ongoing right now and this is likely a negotiating tactic.





A deal would be negative for oil and vice-versa.

