Iran will start 60% uranium enrichment from tomorrow - report

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Iran's Press TV with the report

Iran's Press TV with the report
Abbas Araqchi, the Iranian deputy foreign minister, told Press TV that Iran will begin 60% uranium enrichment starting tomorrow.

Iran will be introducing 1000 more centrifuges at its main enrichment facility. The facility was hit by a sabotage last week.

Low-enriched uranium, which typically has a 3-5% concentration of U-235, can be used
to produce fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. Highly enriched uranium has a concentration of 20% or more and is used in research reactors. Weapons-grade uranium is 90% enriched or more.

Under the nuclear agreement, they can enrich to no more than 3.67% and negotiations are currently ongoing. Talks are ongoing right now and this is likely a negotiating tactic.

A deal would be negative for oil and vice-versa.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose