Iranian commander: Missile strikes' aim was not to kill US troops, but to damage military machines

A senior Iranian Guards commander is speaking on state television

Missile attacks on US targets started operation that will continue across the region

The appropriate revenge to Soleimani's killing is to expel US troops from the region

It is much easier to talk in hindsight I guess but I reckon this is part and parcel of the recent theatrics. US-Iran geopolitical tensions will still carry on for quite some time yet but for now, any major escalation is not likely to be in this chapter of the story.





That said, the headline is spooking markets a little as gold nudges up a tad bit alongside oil with USD/JPY easing by about 10 pips to 109.35.







