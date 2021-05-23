Iranian official notes an extension of the nuclear monitoring agreement possible

The news earlier was that Iran says it will end UN watchdog's inspection access to nuke sites

An Iranian official is quoted now as saying talks between Iran and the IAEA remain ongoing and a one-month extension of the agreement may be announced soon.

"The consideration of this issue stems from Iran's goodwill to give an opportunity to the ongoing negotiations process in Vienna"

"If the decision is finalised, the negotiating parties are expected to seize the opportunity that Iran will give them again and facilitate the process of reaching an agreement by accepting Iran's legal demands."



