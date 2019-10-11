Iranian tanker explosion said to be likely caused by missiles

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

According to Shana News Agency

Heightened geopolitical tensions in the region will continue to be a supportive factor for oil in the near-term and we're already seeing prices rise after the incident. Oil is now up by 1.5% to session highs at $54.40.
