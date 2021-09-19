Iran's foreign minister is to travel to the US for UN meeting Tuesday
An announcement from an Iranian foreign ministry news conference on Sunday.
Will be of note for oil traders; its a further sign that moves are being made to resume nuclear deal talks with the country and, eventually, increase the supply of Iranian oil to markets (eventually is the important word here, K?)
The foreign minister will meet counterparts from countries party to the 2015 nuclear deal while in the US, but not with the US.