Iran's Khamenei says that US showed its terrorist nature by killing Soleimani
Comments by Iranian supreme leader, Ali Khamenei
- Soleimani killing was a disgrace for the US administration
- Increasing sanctions on Iran should not be a response
- US cannot offset damage caused by Iran's strike
The hot topic in geopolitical news today is that there were US troops injured by the Iranian missile attacks last week, but the information has been kept very under wraps for the longest of time - until earlier this morning that is.
"All is well". 📈