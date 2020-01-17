Iran's Khamenei says that US showed its terrorist nature by killing Soleimani

Comments by Iranian supreme leader, Ali Khamenei





Soleimani killing was a disgrace for the US administration

Increasing sanctions on Iran should not be a response

US cannot offset damage caused by Iran's strike

The hot topic in geopolitical news today is that there were US troops injured by the Iranian missile attacks last week , but the information has been kept very under wraps for the longest of time - until earlier this morning that is.





"All is well". 📈



