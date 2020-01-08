Iran's Khamenei: The people of Iran gave the US a 'crushing response'

Comments by Iranian supreme leader, Ali Khamenei





The US is Iran's enemy

US troops should leave the region

US presence in the region must come to an end

He also adds that the overnight missile strikes are 'a slap in the face' of the US and says that Iran refuses to resume nuclear talks with Washington.





If anything else, this just points to the fact that tensions between the two will still persist for quite some time yet. As such, it will be a key geopolitical consideration this year.



