Iran's Zarif: Missile attacks were act of 'legitimate self defense"
Comments by Iranian foreign minister, Javad Zarif
- US assessment of missile attacks should not be based on "illusions"
- We sent a message to Americans immediately after the attack
Despite the claim, Zarif says that he does not have a statistic on the attack fatalities. As things stand, markets are still treading with caution but fears are certainly not as heightened as they were when the news of the missile attacks first hit the wires.