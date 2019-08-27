Iran's Zarif says that meeting between Trump and Rouhani is unimaginable

Comments by Iranian foreign affairs minister, Javad Zarif

There will be no bilateral talks with the US

Well, that immediately lays to rest any potential for the two countries to meet following the G7 summit yesterday. Zarif was a surprise guest at the event as he was invited by French president Emmanuel Macron where they both had a separate talk on the sidelines.





I guess that didn't lead to anything good if the comments above are anything to go by.



