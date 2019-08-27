Iran's Zarif says that meeting between Trump and Rouhani is unimaginable
Comments by Iranian foreign affairs minister, Javad Zarif
- There will be no bilateral talks with the US
Well, that immediately lays to rest any potential for the two countries to meet following the G7 summit yesterday. Zarif was a surprise guest at the event as he was invited by French president Emmanuel Macron where they both had a separate talk on the sidelines.
I guess that didn't lead to anything good if the comments above are anything to go by.