Iran's Zarif: US 'shot itself in the foot' by quitting deal
Doesn't sound like someone who is ready to negotiate
There was some fresh optimism about talks yesterday but this doesn't sound like someone who is about to come to the negotiating table.
When asked about any deal with Trump, he said "you don't buy a horse twice." He also said that Iran is not going to build nuclear weapons and that the US has much to do before talking about missiles.
Yesterday it was the UN minister denying any progress but Zarif is the foreign minister and his comments undoubtedly carry more weight.