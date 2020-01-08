Iraq militia leader: The first Iranian response has happened, now is time for the first Iraqi response

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Just be reminded that the US airstrike also killed one of Iraq's top military generals, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis

Iraq's militia leader, Qais al Khazali, is vowing retaliation for that and promises that the Iraqi response will not be lesser than the Iranian response earlier in the day. The tweet by al Khazali can be found here (in Arabic).

If anything, just be mindful of the situation as it could spur a return to risk aversion.
ForexLive

