Iraq PM says received no reports of casualties from Iraqi military or US-led coalition
Also says that they got verbal notice from Iran prior to the missile attacks
- Says Iran said strike would only be on locations of US military
- Says Iran did not share those locations
I find it difficult to believe that any country would allow missiles to fly over their airspace, particularly to undisclosed locations. In any case, what has happened has happened. The key thing for markets now is to see how Trump responds later today.