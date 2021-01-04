Iraq rumours do the rounds

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

What's the story?

There is chatter about attack or an attack on US forces in Iraq yesterday but I think this is a case of broken telephone.

An Al-Arabiya correspondent reported that an international coalition convoy had been targeted on Samarra road, north of Baghdad.

Somehow that morphed into vague talk of heavy casualties. I don't think it's a real risk for the broader market and the crude market certainly isn't paying it any mind as the OPEC meeting continues and oil prices fall.


