Iraq says that there are no casualties among Iraqi forces in missile strikes
Iraq says that there were 22 missiles launched into Iraqi airspace during the timing of Iran's attacksNo mention of whether or not there were other casualties from the attacks by Iran. For those who are catching up, Iran has claimed that 80 American soldiers were killed by the missile strikes but US president Trump kept a more calm facade in saying that "all is well".
You'd have to think that if there were significant US casualties, Trump would not wait until the morning to respond but let's see how the situation unfolds.