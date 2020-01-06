Iraqi PM: Told US both countries must work together to implement troop exit
Geopolitical risks remain high
The Iraqi PM has tolled the US ambassador:
Meanwhile, in other geopolitical news:
- both countries must work together to implement foreign troop withdrawal
- Iraq is doing all can to prevent descent into open war
- his government's policy has always been to have relations with all sides
- says a strong Iraqi government is in everyone's interest
- Keen to have its relations built on cooperation, mutual respect, and protection of sovereignty
- US Embassy in Jerusalem issues a warning to US citizens of heightened tension in Mideast and risk of rocket fire. This is according to the US State Department