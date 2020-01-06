Iraqi PM: Told US both countries must work together to implement troop exit

Geopolitical risks remain high

The Iraqi PM has tolled the US ambassador:
  • both countries must work together to implement foreign troop withdrawal
  • Iraq is doing all can to prevent descent into open war
  • his government's policy has always been to have relations with all sides
  • says a strong Iraqi government is in everyone's interest
  • Keen to have its relations built on cooperation, mutual respect, and protection of sovereignty
Meanwhile, in other geopolitical news:
  • US Embassy in Jerusalem issues a warning to US citizens of heightened tension in Mideast and risk of rocket fire. This is according to the US State Department
