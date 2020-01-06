Iraqi PM: Told US both countries must work together to implement troop exit

Geopolitical risks remain high

The Iraqi PM has tolled the US ambassador:

both countries must work together to implement foreign troop withdrawal



Iraq is doing all can to prevent descent into open war

his government's policy has always been to have relations with all sides



says a strong Iraqi government is in everyone's interest



Keen to have its relations built on cooperation, mutual respect, and protection of sovereignty



US Embassy in Jerusalem issues a warning to US citizens of heightened tension in Mideast and risk of rocket fire. This is according to the US State Department

ForexLive

Meanwhile, in other geopolitical news: