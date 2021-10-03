Iraq's oil minister said $100/bbl oil price will not be sustainable, OPEC wants stable markets

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Added that is working towards increasing the country's output capacity to 8 million barrels

  • aims for gas production to reach 4 billion cubic feet before 2025

Iraq's oil minister speaking in a TV interview on Sunday, info via Reuters 


