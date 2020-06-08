Iraq's oil minister says fully committed to the OPEC+ oil output cut deal

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Statement from Iraq's energy ministry, the oil minister assuring the country's commitment to the fresh deal - assurance made to the Saudi energy minister


