Ireland bumps COVID-19 restrictions up slightly, to level 3 (not 5, as recommended)
The health folks in Ireland had this: Ireland's top health advisors advise stage5 COVID-19 lockdown
The Prime Minister announcing now such a move to level 5 would have a very damaging impact on the economy. Ya think?
Hence he is moving the country up to level 3, not to the highest level 5 as recommended.
- level 3 for 3 weeks
-
Ireland is on the western edge of the EU. Other EU countries have also raised restrictions levels.