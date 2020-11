Comments by Irish foreign minister, Simon Coveney

Hopes that Brexit talks are in the end game phase now





Only 50 days to go before the year ends. Tick tock, tick tock.









Not much of a different tone from his remarks on Monday but as we found out earlier, negotiations are pretty much leading nowhere as the "deadline" has reportedly shifted once again from mid-November to "late next week".