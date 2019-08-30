Ireland's Coveney: Boris Johnson's position is totally unreasonable, one that EU cannot agree to

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The remarks here are weighing on the pound

  • Vague alternatives to backstop do not stand up to scrutiny
  • It is still up to UK government to provide solutions
ForexLive
I don't think it is a much different message to what he conveyed earlier but this is certainly more straight to the point I guess.

It just continues to show that any semblance of a deal remains far away and as the clock winds down, we're moving closer towards a potential no-deal Brexit. The pound isn't liking the remarks all too much though with cable slipping to a low of 1.2164.

