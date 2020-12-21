Ireland's Coveney: Brexit deal can be done in the next few days
Brand new week, same old story
Again, we've been hearing similar remarks for weeks and months on end now. Don't be surprised if we go right down to the wire on 31 December or even the possibility of talks going beyond the end of the year on Brexit.
- Primary remaining issue is fisheries
- Made significant progress on level playing field last week
- Brexit talks not in a good place, but deal can be done in next few days
- EU has 'gone well beyond' opening offer on fisheries