Ireland's Coveney: Brexit deal certainly looks very difficult at the moment
More tough talk on the Brexit rhetoric
But Coveney does say that there is still hope for a Brexit deal to be reached. I mean, it just looks like talks this week has once again failed despite both sides really pushing for it. But if they are going to really drive this down to the wire, then there is essentially still three weeks to go for something to happen.
That said, the pound may not like the jitters in the meantime though.