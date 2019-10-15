Ireland's Coveney: Brexit negotiating teams made progress but slow

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Irish foreign minister, Simon Coveney

  • Says that a Brexit deal is difficult but still possible at the summit
  • But need watertight legal text on Brexit
  • Today is a key day to finalise the Brexit text
ForexLive
The pound is looking really volatile at the moment as cable is swinging quickly between 1.2620-40 levels. It is a real choppy time now as market players will be kept on edge to wait on how talks will progress in Luxembourg today.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose