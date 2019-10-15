Ireland's Coveney: Brexit negotiating teams made progress but slow

Comments by Irish foreign minister, Simon Coveney

Says that a Brexit deal is difficult but still possible at the summit

But need watertight legal text on Brexit

Today is a key day to finalise the Brexit text

The pound is looking really volatile at the moment as cable is swinging quickly between 1.2620-40 levels. It is a real choppy time now as market players will be kept on edge to wait on how talks will progress in Luxembourg today.



