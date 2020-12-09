Ireland's Coveney: Brexit transition period extension very unlikely but anything is possible

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Further comments by Irish foreign minister, Simon Coveney

  • Don't get your hopes too high on a Brexit deal
  • A deal can happen with the right approach from both sides
  • But failure is also a distinct possibility
As for the headline comment, that would also depend on the UK and Boris Johnson and it would be a serious blow to the incumbent government's credibility if they were to kick the can down the road once again; even if just based on a technicality.

Then again, who knows?

BoJo

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose