Ireland's Coveney: Brexit transition period extension very unlikely but anything is possible

Further comments by Irish foreign minister, Simon Coveney

Don't get your hopes too high on a Brexit deal

A deal can happen with the right approach from both sides

But failure is also a distinct possibility

As for the headline comment, that would also depend on the UK and Boris Johnson and it would be a serious blow to the incumbent government's credibility if they were to kick the can down the road once again; even if just based on a technicality.





Then again, who knows?







