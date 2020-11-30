Ireland's Coveney: If there is no agreement on fisheries, the whole thing could fall on the back of it
Further comments by Coveney
- Fisheries is a more difficult issue than level playing field
- UK attempting to separate fisheries from other issues
- We are not going to play that game
Nothing new really from Coveney but the pound has seen a slight decline over the last 15-20 minutes as cable pares its gains for the day upon testing its 100-hour moving average just above 1.3350 earlier. Price is now slipping just under its 200-hour moving average of 1.3320 but there is still added support seen closer to 1.3290-00 next.