Ireland's Coveney: If there is no agreement on fisheries, the whole thing could fall on the back of it

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Further comments by Coveney

  • Fisheries is a more difficult issue than level playing field
  • UK attempting to separate fisheries from other issues
  • We are not going to play that game
Nothing new really from Coveney but the pound has seen a slight decline over the last 15-20 minutes as cable pares its gains for the day upon testing its 100-hour moving average just above 1.3350 earlier. Price is now slipping just under its 200-hour moving average of 1.3320 but there is still added support seen closer to 1.3290-00 next.
