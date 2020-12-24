Ireland's Coveney on Brexit: Last minute hitch 'not surprising', expectation is for deal today

Comments by Irish foreign minister, Simon Coveney









For cable, any break on the official news later will need buyers to breach above the high last week of 1.3624 and hold that in order to solidify the upside momentum.







If there is a fizzle in the aftermath, we may very well end up with a 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' play - especially with the anti-climactic ending amid the holidays and traders having time to identify that this deal isn't going to be the saviour of the UK economy.

Talks are continuing once again as both sides are sorting out some last minute details and likely want to get their stories straight before the big announcement. Either way, the pound is continuing to gain further ground with the dollar seen a little weaker.