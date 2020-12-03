Ireland's Coveney says believe that can get a Brexit deal in the next few days
Comments by Irish foreign minister, Simon Coveney
- Believes that UK wants a deal but they don't always behave like that
- Very dangerous to assume if no deal now, there will be one in 1H 2021
- No surprises that final phases are full of tension
We've been hearing the same story for so many months now and yet here we are. As mentioned earlier, with there being gaps on the key outstanding issues, both sides may settle for some technical compromise instead but we'll see what happens.