Ireland's Coveney says believe that can get a Brexit deal in the next few days

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Irish foreign minister, Simon Coveney

  • Believes that UK wants a deal but they don't always behave like that
  • Very dangerous to assume if no deal now, there will be one in 1H 2021
  • No surprises that final phases are full of tension
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
We've been hearing the same story for so many months now and yet here we are. As mentioned earlier, with there being gaps on the key outstanding issues, both sides may settle for some technical compromise instead but we'll see what happens.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose