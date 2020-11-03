Ireland's Coveney: Serious talks are underway to try and reach a Brexit deal
So, were talks before that not "serious"? Sheesh..
- UK, EU remain "miles away" on fisheries
- There is some progress on level playing field question
- But it is far from being concluded yet
The typical Brexit update as you would expect from after another round of negotiations i.e. "we are making some progress but still far apart from any agreement".
There doesn't seem to be much sense of urgency from both sides despite all the political shenanigans that we have seen over the past few weeks and that pretty much sets the tone that we can expect this to drag on into December.