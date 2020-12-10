Ireland's Coveney: Politics has the capacity to find a way forward to a deal
Comments by Irish foreign minister, Simon Coveney
- But the fact there were no signs of compromise last night is a problem
- The gap is still very wide
- I do believe Boris Johnson wants a deal
- But clearly no quarter was given in Brexit dinner yesterday
- Level playing field is the biggest stumbling block to a deal
More Brexit ramblings on the day. This doesn't really add much to the current picture. The pound continues to keep weaker on the day with cable holding around 1.3320 levels now after testing support at 1.3390-00 earlier in the session.