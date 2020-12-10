Ireland's Coveney: Politics has the capacity to find a way forward to a deal

Comments by Irish foreign minister, Simon Coveney

But the fact there were no signs of compromise last night is a problem

The gap is still very wide

I do believe Boris Johnson wants a deal

But clearly no quarter was given in Brexit dinner yesterday

Level playing field is the biggest stumbling block to a deal

More Brexit ramblings on the day. This doesn't really add much to the current picture. The pound continues to keep weaker on the day with cable holding around 1.3320 levels now after testing support at 1.3390-00 earlier in the session.



