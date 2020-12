Coveney is referring to the deal "in principle" on the Northern Ireland border checks from yesterday

It is a signal that the UK is in "deal-making mode"

This is adding to the anticipation and buzz ahead of the Johnson-von der Leyen meeting later today. The pound continues to firm on the session with EUR/GBP now slipping closer to 0.9000 while GBP/USD is at session highs of 1.3458.