Ireland's Coveney: UK needs to follow through on Brexit promises

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Not the most encouraging of headlines as talks enter the 'intensive phase'

Just be reminded that UK and EU negotiators are going at it again on Brexit, with both sides trying to bridge the current divide - more like draw up some plausible blueprints - ahead of more serious negotiations that will take place from July to September.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose