Ireland's Coveney: UK stance on state aid in Brexit talks is 'very problematic'

Comments by Irish foreign minister, Simon Coveney





Level playing field is 'really serious issue'

Barnier won't enter tunnel without UK state aid move

Gap on fisheries is 'really, really wide'

Those are not helpful comments to really feed Brexit optimism but the pound is keeping more steady for now. This has largely been the EU rhetoric for the past week now but the fact is that there hasn't been any change to the tone whatsoever.





It could still mostly be posturing ahead of more talks this week and before the summit next week, but we'll see. Coveney continues to believe that this will go to extra time as he says that an agreement on the above issues is needed in the 'next month or so'.



