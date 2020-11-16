Ireland's Coveney: We really are in the last 7 to 10 days of Brexit negotiations

Comments by Irish foreign minister, Simon Coveney

Things need to move on Brexit deal this week

Negotiations are not in a good place when it comes to fisheries

We're in the same place on fisheries as we were in mid-summer

Only a few minor concessions were discussed To be fair, we've been led down this same road i.e. "final week/deadline" time and time again even since Theresa May was UK prime minister. Yet, here we are now.





The market is still taking the headlines here in stride, with cable holding near session highs around 1.3235 with the dollar slightly weaker on the session.



