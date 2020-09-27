Ireland's leader says the UK is heading for no deal at Brexit trade talks

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Countering some of the optimism from earlier: There are a couple of reports of tentative progress in UK - EU Brexit trade talks 

Cable circa 1.2770 

  • The Internal Market Bill has eroded trust, it has damaged the credibility of agreements that have been entered into, namely the withdrawal agreement and Northern Ireland protocol.
  • Asked if he believes a free-trade agreement is likely, he said: “I’m not that optimistic, if I’m honest. Just to let you know that the Government is preparing its budget in three weeks’ time on the basis that there will be a no-deal Brexit. That’s the basis on which we’re preparing the budget and we’re warning and alerting businesses to that terrible reality.


Brexit related headline ping pong is not over yet.


