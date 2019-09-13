Ireland's Varadkar: A Brexit deal will not be done 'at any cost'

Comments by Irish prime minister, Leo Varadkar





The gap is still 'very large' on Brexit

Says he got on well with Boris Johnson

Says that Boris Johnson is 'acting in good faith'

This doesn't tell us much of anything new but it just reiterates the fact that a Brexit deal is nowhere in the offing still. I doubt the pound will look much into the headlines here as the break higher stays the course in cable just above the 1.2400 handle.



