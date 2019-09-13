Ireland's Varadkar: A Brexit deal will not be done 'at any cost'

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Irish prime minister, Leo Varadkar

Leo Varadkar
  • The gap is still 'very large' on Brexit
  • Says he got on well with Boris Johnson
  • Says that Boris Johnson is 'acting in good faith'
ForexLive
This doesn't tell us much of anything new but it just reiterates the fact that a Brexit deal is nowhere in the offing still. I doubt the pound will look much into the headlines here as the break higher stays the course in cable just above the 1.2400 handle.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose