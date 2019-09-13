Ireland's Varadkar: A Brexit deal will not be done 'at any cost'
Comments by Irish prime minister, Leo Varadkar
- The gap is still 'very large' on Brexit
- Says he got on well with Boris Johnson
- Says that Boris Johnson is 'acting in good faith'
This doesn't tell us much of anything new but it just reiterates the fact that a Brexit deal is nowhere in the offing still. I doubt the pound will look much into the headlines here as the break higher stays the course in cable just above the 1.2400 handle.