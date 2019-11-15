Ireland's Varadkar: Difficult but not impossible to negotiate UK-EU trade deal by end of 2020

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

It doesn't hurt to dream I guess

It took the EU and Canada seven years to iron out a trade agreement and another year to ratify as well as implement said agreement. The UK is looking for something similar and they plan to do it all within eleven months.

And here's why that won't be possible.

