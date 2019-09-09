Ireland's Varadkar: If there is a good reason for Brexit extension, we would consider it
Further comments by Irish prime minister, Leo Varadkar
- Most EU countries would not want a Brexit extension
- Would prefer to have this resolved in October
- But if there is a good reason to request for one, we would consider it
That remains the tagline for now but earlier remarks from other European officials were not so cordial. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has said that he doesn't see a breakthrough in Brexit talks today and it is important to "manage expectations" on that.