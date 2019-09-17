Irish foreign min: Ireland won't sign up for permanent border checks

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from Coveney:

  • Doesn't think checks needed near border
  • Ireland won't sign up for permanent border checks
  • UK has to come up with solutions
  • Removing backstop would create 'huge problems'
  • EU open to deal, yet to receive written proposals
There is some excitement in GBP  trading as it hits a session high, up 50 pips. There is a bit of optimism between the lines in these comments but I can't imagine this is behind the pop.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose