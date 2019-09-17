Irish foreign min: Ireland won't sign up for permanent border checks
Comments from Coveney:
- Doesn't think checks needed near border
- Ireland won't sign up for permanent border checks
- UK has to come up with solutions
- Removing backstop would create 'huge problems'
- EU open to deal, yet to receive written proposals
There is some excitement in GBP trading as it hits a session high, up 50 pips. There is a bit of optimism between the lines in these comments but I can't imagine this is behind the pop.