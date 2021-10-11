Irish Foreign Minister Coveney on EU proposals to the UK

When EU makes a proposal the UK dismisses it out of hand

Dismissals are more serious this week as compromise proposals are bing put forward by the EU

Very near to the point where the EU will say there can be no further compromises

Believes the EU wants a deal, but needs to compromise too

So, expect a ding dong this week as the N.Ireland protocol is once again knocked around. As always, a deal should be done, but it won't necessarily be plan sailing.