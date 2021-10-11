Irish Foreign Minister Coveney on EU proposals to the UK

Author: Giles Coghlan

It just never ends

When EU makes a proposal the UK dismisses it out of hand

  • Dismissals are more serious this week as compromise proposals are bing put forward by the EU
  • Very near to the point where the EU will say there can be no further compromises
  • Believes the EU wants a deal, but needs to compromise too
So, expect a ding dong this week as the N.Ireland protocol is once again knocked around. As always, a deal should be done, but it won't necessarily be plan sailing. 

