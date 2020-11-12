Irish PM Martin: Brexit talks have intensified

Comments by Irish prime minister, Micheál Martin





It is crucial that we get a deal

Internal market bill creates lingering doubts

I do believe Boris Johnson wants a deal

It would be ruinous for the UK to get no deal

Yada, yada. More political posturing as negotiations are still ongoing in London this week, but the expectation is that they aren't going to lead anywhere for now.





The thought that some breakthrough will follow from talks this week has slipped away and the hope is that there will be a miracle next week that things will suddenly be different.





Brexit. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



