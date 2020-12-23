Irish PM Martin: On balance, there should be a Brexit deal

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Irish prime minister, Micheál Martin

  • The gap is still wide on fisheries
  • If there is a breakthrough tonight or tomorrow, EU officials would work on text on Christmas day
Both sides are still not pulling the plug (and I wouldn't expect them to in all honesty) as we get closer to the transition period deadline of 31 December. However, a firm compromise still remains elusive as well for now.

The pound is keeping firmer on the day, with cable trading up around 1.3420-30 with gains limited by its 100-hour moving average near 1.3445.

