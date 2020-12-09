Irish PM Martin on the 'pessimistic side' about prospects for a Brexit trade deal - report

Irish prime minister, Micheál Martin, remarks in the Irish Times

He mentioned that the agreement on the Northern Ireland border checks yesterday were "positive and helpful" but warned that people should not "over-interpret" that as to meaning a trade deal is imminent. Adding that he remains on the "pessimistic side" about a consensus for a deal in the coming days.

This just adds a bit to the Brexit rhetoric but nothing that really provides much evidence of where negotiations will be headed. The pound is still taking things in stride with cable sitting at 1.3385 currently, helped by some dollar softness to start the session.



