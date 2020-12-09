Irish PM Martin on the 'pessimistic side' about prospects for a Brexit trade deal - report

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Irish prime minister, Micheál Martin, remarks in the Irish Times

He mentioned that the agreement on the Northern Ireland border checks yesterday were "positive and helpful" but warned that people should not "over-interpret" that as to meaning a trade deal is imminent. Adding that he remains on the "pessimistic side" about a consensus for a deal in the coming days.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
This just adds a bit to the Brexit rhetoric but nothing that really provides much evidence of where negotiations will be headed. The pound is still taking things in stride with cable sitting at 1.3385 currently, helped by some dollar softness to start the session.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose