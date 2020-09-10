Irish PM Martin: I'm not optimistic about striking a Brexit deal at this stage

Further comments by Irish prime minister, Micheál Martin





Have made clear to Johnson our opposition of UK move

Johnson said UK will meet its obligations

We have to prepare for a hard Brexit now

The war of words continue but even before the UK internal market bill, it is not to say that negotiations were going swimmingly well. In any case, both sides will be meeting later today to try and sort this issue out so let's see.





On a separate note, the ongoing negotiations this week is said to be leading nowhere as well and that may end up being a headwind for pound gains ahead of the weekend.



