Irish PM says no British gov't should seek to impose customs posts

In a no-deal Brexit, we will maybe need checks close to the border

Says he welcomes PM Johnson's distancing of himself from the papers leaked to the media

If Johnson had not distanced himself, it would be evidence of bad faith from the UK government

This is a tricky situation. If the leak was real, then it sounds like it's going nowhere. But if it's not real, what else is there? Maybe Johnson is going to spin the border checks as only applying to select industries like agriculture and maybe that's enough. But that was in the leak and that has landed poorly.

