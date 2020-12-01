Irish PM says there are options available to complete a Brexit trade deal
Brexit comments from Ireland's Prime MInister Martin, Irish media interview
Headlines via Reuters
- says we are now really in the endgame if a deal is to be arrived at this week
- says there is a landing zone for an agreement, there are options to conclude the deal
- anticipates delays at Irish ports in January, February even in a benign Brexit
- says if a trade deal is agreed there may be some flexibility on enforcement of EU food, animal health check rules at borders
- hopeful a deal can be done at the end of this week
Yesterday were similar comment from Irish foreign minister, Simon Coveney
But. also:
These UK and EU chaps are running towards a close deadline, there is not much time left.
