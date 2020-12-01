Irish PM says there are options available to complete a Brexit trade deal

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Brexit comments from Ireland's Prime MInister Martin, Irish media interview

Headlines via Reuters 
  • says we are now really in the endgame if a deal is to be arrived at this week
  • says there is a landing zone for an agreement, there are options to conclude the deal
  • anticipates delays at Irish ports in January, February even in a benign Brexit
  • says if a trade deal is agreed there may be some flexibility on enforcement of EU food, animal health check rules at borders
  • hopeful a deal can be done at the end of this week

Yesterday were similar comment from Irish foreign minister, Simon Coveney

But. also:
These UK and EU chaps are running towards a close deadline, there is not much time left.

Haven't listened to this for a while ...



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose