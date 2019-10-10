Irish PM Varadkar: Meeting with PM Johnson was positive and promising

Irish PM Varadkar describes meeting with British PM Johnson as being positive and promising



Sees pathway towards agreement in the coming weeks



now possible to come to agreement before end of October



consent and customs are issues; issues still need to be resolved

Had good discussion on how relationship might look after Brexit

what happened today would be sufficient to allow negotiations to resume and Brussels



all sides would like an agreement next week

I think it is possible to get a Brexit deal next week



It is a good thing as the clock is ticking to the date for PM Johnson to request extension for the October 31 end date. The EU has to also approve of any change in the plans of course too.