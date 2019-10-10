Irish PM Varadkar: Meeting with PM Johnson was positive and promising
Sentiments are in line with the views from reporters from "sources:
- Irish PM Varadkar describes meeting with British PM Johnson as being positive and promising
- Sees pathway towards agreement in the coming weeks
- now possible to come to agreement before end of October
- consent and customs are issues; issues still need to be resolved
- Had good discussion on how relationship might look after Brexit
- what happened today would be sufficient to allow negotiations to resume and Brussels
- all sides would like an agreement next week
- I think it is possible to get a Brexit deal next week
It is a good thing as the clock is ticking to the date for PM Johnson to request extension for the October 31 end date. The EU has to also approve of any change in the plans of course too.
The GBPUSD has peak near the 50% retracement of the move down from the September high at 1.2387 and also near swing area from the daily chart (see prior post here for the levels and charts).