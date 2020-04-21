Irish PM Varadkar says will examine easing coronavirus measures in 2 to 3 weeks

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Prime Minister or Ireland in a media interview 

I posted earlier on relaxation of measures in Italy perhaps on the horizon:
  • to allow children under the age of 14 outside from April 26


more to come  
See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose