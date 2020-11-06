Irish prime minister Martin says still sees potential for Brexit deal

This has become the usual filler in between negotiations





It seems like both the EU and UK are willing to let this run for a while longer, but that will run it close to the end of the transition period on 31 December.





Not to mention the fact that any agreement struck also still needs to be approved and ratified in parliament, before taking effect.







At the end of the day, they could work out some technicality to the process i.e. partial transition and what not, but it just means the can being kicked down the road once more.





What's going to come first? A Brexit agreement or the official resolution of the US election?





After another round of Brexit negotiations last week, nothing has changed but at least both sides are continuing to talk although key outstanding issues remain unresolved.