Irish transport minister says that 48-hour UK travel ban likely to be extended

The latest chaos has proven to be a double whammy for the pound alongside the continued drag in the Brexit saga





UK transport secretary, Grant Shapps, has come out to say that 80% of unaccompanied freight will still continue as per normal, providing some reassurance.





For now, this 48-hour ban by countries such as France and Ireland is largely a placeholder so that they can get proper protocols in check in order to allow for accompanied freight to resume as quickly as possible.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

Still, the jitters are enough to dent market sentiment for the time being.

As European countries ban all travel from the UK amid fears of the mutated coronavirus strain, there have been major concerns in the past day on freight and supplies going in/out of the UK during this time.